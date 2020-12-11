Gone Home Studio Fullbright Announces New Game, Open Roads

Move over, sad dads—it’s somber mom time. Gone Home developer Fullbright and publisher Annapurna Interactive have announced their upcoming title Open Roads. The game follows a mother and daughter, voiced by Keri Russell (The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) respectively, as they make their way across middle America trying to uncover their grandmother’s hidden past. According to Annapurna Interactive, “in this search, they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.”

Both Fullbright and Annapurna are known for their highly-stylized and emotionally evocative games, with their 2013 title Gone Home receiving nearly universal praise from critics—including ourselves. Open Roads appears to be no exception, with Annapurna describing the game as having a “groundbreaking art style [that] melds detailed first-person environments with beautifully hand-animated characters, bringing the adventure to life.”

Open Roads is slated for release on both PC and consoles in 2021.

Watch the full trailer below: