Sony Plans on Bringing More Playstation Exclusives to PC

Bloodborne? On my PC? It’s more likely than you think. Tucked away in the last line of the game and network services portion of Sony’s 2020 corporate report is a mention that the company plans to bring more first of its first party titles to PC.

“We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability,” the report stated.

Sony also made note of a continuing rise in both PS4 and PS Plus sales, with the console selling 112.1 million units to date and the service having 45 million subscribers. Despite this continuing growth, Sony cited an expectation of intensifying competition from online PC games as a concern.

To combat this, Sony is making plans to reinforce their existing IP in order to raise brand value. This may explain why Playstation exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding made their way to PC this year, despite both being IP juggernauts for Sony.

Sega recently came to a similar conclusion according to gamesindustry.biz stating that the stellar sales of the Persona 4 Golden PC port has led them to “aggressively” pursue porting more of their titles to the platform.

Both Sony and Sega are reaching a conclusion that Microsoft has known for some time, that having console exclusives on PC does not detract from their console sales, but rather increases both sales and IP awareness.

So will Bloodborne be coming to PC anytime soon? The rumor mill has been speculating on this for some time, and if Sony’s serious about this PC expansion, Bloodborne would be at the top of the list of games to port over. Time will tell.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.