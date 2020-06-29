Playstation Plus Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Giving an Extra Game in July 2020

It’s been exactly 10 years since Sony launched the online PlayStation Plus subscription service, and the company is giving out an extra game for subscribers next month to celebrate.

The games will be available for Plus subscribers from July 7 to Aug. 3. If you haven’t yet downloaded this month’s games, Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, you have until July 6 to do so. Non-Plus members will also have the ability to play online for free all day Saturday in their local times, and PlayStation will be giving out a free PS4 theme for the anniversary later this week.

Here are the games!

Whether the NBA will restart its season next month — in Disney World, of all places — remains up in the air, but you can safely enjoy all the virtual matches you want through 2K’s ever-popular basketball simulator.

Laura Croft’s second adventure by Crystal Dynamics wouldn’t reach PlayStation 4 until nearly a year after its launch on Xbox consoles due to a timed exclusivity deal, but it’s here now. Javy Gwaltney gave the game a 6.8 in our review, calling it a “decent action-adventure game with some nice moments but it’s also lacking in the ambition and artistry embodied by its predecessor.”

Similar to Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Erica is PlayStation’s attempt at interactive storytelling through live action. The game plays like a full-length thriller film, but adds options to impact the story through its titular character’s choices, as well as some quirky uses of the Dualshock 4’s touchpad.

PlayStation also included a neat graphic in its post celebrating the anniversary, including tidbits such as one of the first free games through the service, WipeOut HD. The top five most downloaded games through the service are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sonic Forces, Shadow of the Colossus, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Destiny 2, while its five most played online games are Grand Theft Auto V, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Destiny and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.