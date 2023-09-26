Ransomware Group Claims to Have Hacked Sony

Ransomed.vc, a ransomware group only in operation since September, claims to have hacked all Sony systems, according to Cyber Security Connect.

In an article published Monday, Cyber Security Connect reported that Ransomed.vc had posted a file tree of the leak in its entirety—6,000 files, “seemingly small for ‘all of Sony systems’”—HTML files, Java assets, and internal data such as test bench logs and Sony’s own log-in page.

On its leak sites, Ransomed.vc claimed to have “successfully [compromised] all of [Sony’s] systems”. The group also stated that they would not ransom them—“We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE. WE ARE SELLING IT.” Cyber Security Connect seems doubtful of the hack’s legitimacy, calling it “not particularly compelling information on the face of things,” but it remains that Ransomed.vc has not posted a price for the data and seems prepared to release it all on September 28.

Sony was previously hacked in 2011 when a much larger number of accounts, 77 million, were compromised and the PlayStation Network was put offline for over a month. At the time of publication Sony has yet to comment on this most recent attack on its website or social medias.