Red Dead Redemption Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

Rockstar Games announced this morning that they will be releasing a new version of 2010’s cowboy classic Red Dead Redemption on August 17 for the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4.

The release will include straight ports of the original game as well as its zombie-themed add-on Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, and is developed by the UK-based Double Eleven Studios, known previously for developing the recent console ports of Rust and RimWorld.

The original Red Dead Redemption on the PS3 and Xbox 360 was a critical darling and fan favorite, bringing the structure and gameplay Rockstar is known for from Grand Theft Auto and bringing it to a wild west setting. This version seems mostly unchanged from the original—not a remaster or a remake—but Rockstar did confirm some new additions in the form of new languages being supported, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. The PS4 version will also be fully playable via backwards compatibility on the PS5, making the game playable on all modern consoles (since the Xbox Series X|S are also backwards compatible with the original Xbox 360 version).

Red Dead Redemption will release digitally for $49.99 on August 17, with physical versions coming October 13.

Watch the reveal trailer here:

