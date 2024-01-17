Rockstar Games’ Owner, Take-Two Interactive, Files A Trademark Dispute Over Remedy Entertainment’s New Logo

Remedy Entertainment, creators of the recently praised Alan Wake II, are caught in the crosshairs of Take-Two Interactive. As first reported by Jake of RespawnFirst, Take-Two has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy for using a new logo similar to the logo for Rockstar Games.

They’re similar in the fact that they are both stylized versions of the letter R. Rockstar Games’ logo has remained unchanged since its introduction in 1999 with the release of the London mission pack for the original Grand Theft Auto. Remedy’s logo has changed only recently following the release of Alan Wake II. The old logo “represented the era of Max Payne” Remedy Entertainment stated in a blog post announcing the change back in April 2023. It is a simplified change in an era of simplified logos, but Take-Two Interactive is unsurprisingly not a fan of anything that remotely resembles one of their properties or their identity. This is evident by Take-Two Interactive going after Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two back in 2021 for having the game’s title potentially being mistaken for the name of the company. Hazelight and EA abandoned the trademark to avoid further complications. If anyone can get EA to back down on anything, they must be a force to be reckoned with.

Take-Two Interactive filed their application to dispute in May 2023, a month after the reveal of Remedy’s new logo. Following the words of the EU Trade Mark Regulation (EUTMR), Article 8(1)(b) states, “There exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public.” As of Jan. 16, Remedy has not made any comments regarding the trademark dispute, according to Polygon. However, one would think the dispute needs to be managed sooner than later with Rockstar and Remedy working together on the upcoming remake of the first two Max Payne games; Remedy is developing the remake while Rockstar Games is publishing it.



