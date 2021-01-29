Sonic the Hedgehog's Voice Actor Is Being Replaced

Blink and you might miss it. This is something that we can now say about both Sonic the Hedgehog and the news of his voice actor, Roger Craig Smith, departing from the role.

Smith’s departure came unceremoniously on Twitter, where he sent out the following tweet:

Welp, 10 years was an amazing run.

Onward to new zones!



Much love to the fans who've been so kind.



It's been an honor.

pic.twitter.com/7Rn9PVA92m — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 28, 2021

A few hours later, the official Sonic the Hedgehog account followed up with their own statement about Smith's tenure.

For over 10 years, Roger Craig Smith has been an integral part of the SEGA family. He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy.



Thank you, Roger, for all you've done for Sonic. — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 28, 2021

Smith took over for the role of the blue speedster beginning in 2010 with the releases of Sonic Free Riders and Sonic Colors. For the next decade or so, he has largely held onto the mantle, appearing across all his videogames and even voicing him in the Sonic Boom cartoon series. Smith’s last credited appearance as Sonic appears to be in last year’s Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, where Sonic was added as a playable character following an update.

There is currently no news on who will be replacing Smith in the role and how this change may affect existing Sonic titles being developed.