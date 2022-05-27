Sony State of Play Scheduled for June 2

Sony revealed earlier today that its summer State of Play livestream will be held next Thursday, June 2. Starting at 6 p.m. EST, the showcase will be 30 minutes long and will focus primarily on games from other publishers.

State of Play typically recurs every other month, and alternates between focusing on one game and presenting several. The company’s last State of Play was in March, and was focused entirely on the release of Hogwarts Legacy, a title that’s drawn controversy due to series creator JK Rowling’s transphobia. The upcoming showcase promises greater variety, though specifics beyond that have not yet been revealed.

The showcase will also include a preview of several unidentified Playstation VR2 games. The upcoming VR headsetonly has one confirmed game so far, a Horizon franchise spinoff titled Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sony announced that the headset will launch with 20-plus titles, so this event will likely be the start of expanding that roster.

Previously this showcase would be tied in with E3, but due to the event’s cancellation, Sony and other publishers have opted to organize their own video announcement events. Other events scheduled in June include Summer Game Fest and Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

State of Play can be watched live on Twitch or on Sony’s Youtube channel.