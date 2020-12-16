Google Stadia Is Available On iOS Devices Today

Google Stadia, the company’s entry into the videogame streaming market, is now available on iOS devices a year after the service’s initial launch.

Both free tier and paid Stadia Pro subscribers can access their library of Stadia games through the Safari web browser. Due to Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming apps, no Stadia app is available or should be expected anytime soon. However, users can make a home screen shortcut to the Stadia website to get easier access.

Stadia’s launch on iOS rounds out the availability of the service, which has been available on Android phones, computers, web browsers and TVs with Chromecasts. Unlike competing videogame streaming services like Xbox xCloud and Nvidia’s Geforce Now, Stadia allows users to try the service for free with two games: Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R.

For resource-hungry games like CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, cloud services like Stadia allow users to play games they otherwise could not — provided they have a solid internet connection. Right now, Google recommends users have a stable 10 mbps connection at the least for Stadia streaming, though more is always better in this case.

Most Bluetooth controllers are also supported on Stadia, so iOS users don’t have to worry about making it through games with touch controls.