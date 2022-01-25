Respawn Making Three Star Wars Games

There’s a disturbance in the force. EA and Lucasfilm games have announced a partnership with Titanfall 2 developer Respawn Entertainment. The California-based company is currently leading development on a whopping three games set in a galaxy far, far away.

The first game is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, directed by Stig Asmussen. Not much is known about the title for right now, but if it expands on the original’s focus on difficult combat and exploration, there should be a lot to be excited about. Honestly, I just cannot wait to see BD-1 again.

In addition to the sequel, Respawn has two teams working on both an FPS and a strategy game respectively. The FPS-genre is far from new territory for the developer who have both the Titanfall series and the beloved battle royale/hero shooter Apex Legends to fall back on. The news could be particularly exciting for anyone (like myself) who found themselves engrossed and surprised by Titanfall 2’s single player campaign.

On the other hand, strategy games are wholly new to the Respawn team, but they’re not venturing into uncharted space alone. Industry veteran Greg Foerstch leads a team of former Firaxis employees at Bit Reactor, who will develop the game while Respawn oversees production. Foerstch formerly worked as art director at Firaxis for the acclaimed turn-based tactics shooter XCOM 2. Whether or not it will be a contender against the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is to be determined.

Respawn founder and Group GM Vince Zampella will oversee all of the upcoming games in the partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

Respawn is currently hiring for the games, hinting that they will not be coming out any time in the near future. I am excited for the future, but as a fan of Fallen Order, I repeat my earlier statement: give me more BD-1 or give me death.