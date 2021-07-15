Valve Announces the Steam Deck, a Portable PC Gaming Device

By Katherine Long  |  July 15, 2021  |  3:00pm
PC games have now gone portable with Valve’s newest gadget: the Steam Deck. The device will run Steam’s entire library and will begin shipping in December of this year, according to a tweet from the official Steam Twitter account.

Starting at $399, with increased storage options for either $529 or $649, the Steam Deck aspires to be a portable device that allows you to experience PC gaming on the go. It has a custom processor developed in partnership with AMD and will be able to run newly released AAA games. The starting price Steam Deck includes 64GB of storage and has a 40 watt-hour battery for approximately 7-8 hours of gameplay. While the device itself looks similar to a Nintendo Switch, the hardware included in the Steam Deck is more similar to a regular PC.

The handheld device is an open PC, allowing owners to install any software or connect to any hardware. It features full-sized controls and a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a microSD slot for storage expansion. A USB-C jack will also be included so that players can plug the device into their TV, and a Steam Deck dock will also be released soon.

Reservations for the Steam Deck begin on July 16 at 1 p.m. EST. To view more information about the device, check out the official website for the Steam Deck or watch the announcement video featured on Steam’s Twitter account.

