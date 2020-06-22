Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Fighter Is Min Min from Arms

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai might be under quarantine due to the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping him and his team from putting an insane amount of detail into developing the next DLC fighter for the game: Min Min from Arms.

The noodle-loving fighter comes with the game’s iconic Spring Stadium, as well as the 18 tracks, two of which are original arrangements. Sakurai also announced five upcoming Mii Fighter costumes from a variety of series and two new Amiibo.

The trailer first teased audiences by having other characters from the 2017 fighting game grab hold of an invitation to Smash, only to have it snatched from them by other characters in the roster. Ultimately, the fan-favorite Min Min came out on top, winning her title as Ultimate’s newest DLC fighter.

Sakurai then went into a characteristically detailed dive into exactly how the character plays and looks, pointing out the smallest details that further cement just how much this man cares about every game and character he and his team represents. You can watch the full, 35-minute presentation here:

During the presentation, he also announced five new DLC Mii Fighters joining the fray, including Heihachi from Tekken, Callie and Marie from Splatoon, Ninjara from Arms and Vault Boy from Fallout.

Sakurai closed the presentation by showing off prototypes for two new Amiibo of Persona 5’s Joker and Dragon Quest XI’s Hero, both of which are DLC fighters for the game.

Min Min, Spring Stadium and the 18 Arms tracks will launch as DLC for Switch’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29. You can purchase it either as part of the $29.99 “Fighters Pass Vol. 2”, which will include five unannounced sets of fighters, stages and music, or separately for $5.99. The Mii Fighters launch on the same day, for 75 cents each. The Joker and Hero Amiibo will launch Fall 2020 for an undetermined price, although Amiibo usually retail for around $15.99 each.