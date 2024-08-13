PUBG Publisher Acquires Hi-Fi Rush Studio Tango Gameworks

PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton has acquired Tango Gameworks, the studio behind 2023’s surprise hit Hi-Fi Rush. Tango Gameworks was previously owned by Xbox parent company Microsoft, who obtained the studio in a 2021 acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

In May 2024, Microsoft announced the closure of several studios within its Xbox portfolio, including Tango Gameworks. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, claimed in an email to staff that the closures “are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles.” This was an incredibly stupefying move, as weeks earlier Aaron Greenberg, an executive at Microsoft, claimed “Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations.”

Krafton intends to do what Microsoft wouldn’t: making good use of that “break out hit;” announcing via press release that the acquisition includes the rights to Tango Gamework’s acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush IP. The South Korean publisher marks this addition as reinforcement of Krafton’s “dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content,” and aims to “push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”

Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 by former Capcom game director Shinji Mikami. Their debut title, The Evil Within, released four years later. Mikami started the studio with the dream of giving younger developers a chance to flourish—a vision that was successfully realized, as reported by Game Informer’s Blake Hester. While Mikami oversaw direction of The Evil Within, future Tango Gameworks titles were directed by younger talent like John Johanas (The Evil Within 2, Hi-Fi Rush), Ikumi Nakamura (original director of Ghostwire: Tokyo), and Kenji Kimura (Ghostwire: Tokyo). Mikami departed Tango Gameworks in February 2023, in part to further this vision and allow younger directors even more experience.

It remains unknown what project Tango Gameworks was working on prior to their closure in May. Krafton’s press release points towards “allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects,” possibly suggesting that a sequel is in the pipeline. Whatever lies in store for Tango Gameworks, the elation that the team feels in light of this news deserves primary focus. John Johanas, now studio creative director, took to Twitter to celebrate, saying: “We’re back, baby!”