The Cuphead Show, an Adaptation of the Nostalgic 2017 Videogame, Gets a New Sneak Peek

Nearly a year after its announcement, we finally have some more information on Netflix’s animated series The Cuphead Show, based on the charming cartoon-styled videogame, Cuphead.

The short sneak peek gives short interviews with the director, artists, animators and actors, all of whom are working on the show from home. It also shows a few short clips, along with some concept art and storyboards.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

Among those interviewed are executive producers Dave Wassan, who previously developed and directed the cult classic Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and C. J. Kettler, who’s been executive producer on shows from My Little Pony in the ‘80s and ‘90s to 2019’s Carmen Sandiago.

The show’s main characters, Cuphead and Mugman, will be voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, respectively. Valentino has credits in another animated series from Netflix, playing Gary in 2019’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Todaro’s been in the industry a bit longer, having voiced characters in everything from Fire Emblem to Transformers.

The show is an adaptation of the 2017 game Cuphead, which in turn takes heavy inspiration from the art style of old ‘30s cartoons. So The Cuphead Show kind of takes things full circle by making it a cartoon again.

The game was met with critical and financial success, and has only become more popular with its 2019 port to Switch. Not only is there a Cuphead show in the works, but there’s also Cuphead cereal, action figures and of course, mugs.

