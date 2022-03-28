Supermassive Games announce Jessie Buckley will star in The Devil in Me

Supermassive Games, developer of the hit Until Dawn, have announced The Devil in Me. The game is set to be the final entry in season one of their Dark Pictures Anthology.

Not much is known about the game besides the official trailer, which sets up the story to be about a Jigsaw-esque serial killer and his victims.

Also revealed is actress Jessie Buckley, star of I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the upcoming Alex Garland horror film Men, will lead the cast as Kate Wilder.

The use of Hollywood actors has become a staple of Supermassive games; Until Dawn had the likes of Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere while their upcoming summer game The Quarry has Brenda Song and David Arquette.

The most recent game in The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes released last October, so one can expect The Devil in Me around the same time.