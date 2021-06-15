Nintendo Releases a New Trailer for the Sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Get ready to take another deep breath of the wild with the next Legend of Zelda game. Earlier today Nintendo released a new trailer for the currently untitled sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild—also known as Paste’s game of the decade. The whole project is still shrouded in mystery—we know little about the story, and there’s still no official release date, with Nintendo saying today that they hope to release it at some point in 2022. That means any new footage will be pored over and analyzed to within an inch of its life on YouTube and social media, and sure enough, that’s already happening with this short trailer.

One thing we do know, which is hinted at in this video and mentioned by producer Eiji Aonuma in today’s livestream: you won’t just be adventuring on the ground this time. Apparently there’ll be a whole expansive area to explore in the sky, far above Hyrule, which explains the clips in this video of Link plummeting through the clouds or looking wistfully towards the sun.

There’s not a lot of facts we can take from this video, but there’s certainly a ton of room for speculation, so if that sounds like your scene check out the full trailer below. Obviously we’ll learn far more about this game before it releases at some point in the future—maybe next year?