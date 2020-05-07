Bloober Team Recruits Legendary Silent Hill Composer Akira Yamaoka For Latest Game The Medium

Bloober Team, the developers behind the recent Blair Witch game as well as Observer and the Layers of Fear series, unveiled their latest at Microsoft’s new Xbox 20/20 event. The game is titled The Medium, a psychological horror game about a medium named Marianne who is able to perceive both the real and spirit world.

According to Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno, the game’s central theme is “perspective”: “Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design. In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially thought,” he said. “The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can’t wait to show you how we’re translating this vision into a psychological horror.”

The announcement trailer made sure to point out the game’s already impressive score courtesy of famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka. Yamaoka has become famous for his work on Konami’s beloved horror series, later leaving for a job as sound director for Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture. The team’s clearly excited they managed to snag him, saying “The inclusion of the legendary Akira Yamaoka – best known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise – is a dream come true. We’ve been inspired by many of the previous games he has worked on and are thrilled to bring a new one to life with The Medium.”

Yamaoka showed some interest in returning to the series for Silent Hills which was unfortunately canceled before he got the chance. Yamaoka’s willingness to contribute bodes well for the game, making it the current horror game to watch.

The Medium will launch on Xbox Series X this holiday season.

Yamoaka is easily one of gaming’s most iconic composers. See what we had to say about his work on Silent Hill 3 on our recent list of The Best Videogame Soundtracks of All Time.