Ubisoft Announces New Multiplayer FPS Inspired by Tom Clancy Series

Described as a game where “fast-paced fire fights meets punk rock mosh pit,” Ubisoft has announced its newest arena shooter game: Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. The first-person multiplayer shooter will be free-to-play and will be available through test roll-out phases beginning on Aug. 5.

Players can choose from four different factions of Defiants: Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell) and the Cleaners and Outcasts (Tom Clancy’s The Division), with more factions and characters inspired by Tom Clancy’s games and more to arrive in the future. Depending on the character you choose, there are personalization options for traits, abilities and ultras. Weapon loadouts will also offer a variety of customizations, with a collection of primary and secondary weapons, as well as attachments. These loadouts will be available to mix and match with any faction and can be swapped when you respawn.

Featuring a competitive 6v6 mode and other game modes such as Domination and Escort, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will also offer a collection of maps which will rotate throughout the gameplay. These maps will be inspired by locations within the Tom Clancy universe with a variety of indoor and outdoor environments.

The game is still in its early stages of development and has no concrete release date. It will be available to play on the Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Players can register for a chance to play early, with the first test in August available for PC players in the U.S. and Canada. To get a closer look at Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, watch the worldwide reveal trailer below.