Here's Everything Xbox Announced at Gamescom Today

For the second year in a row, the annual Gamescom trade show—the largest gaming event in the world—has gone virtual. Journalists and developers may not have been able to congregate in Germany this week, but there’s still a lot of news coming out of the show, including Xbox’s latest livestream press conference. Premiering Tuesday afternoon, the stream highlighted new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and took a closer look at Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The newest trailer for Forza Horizon 5 showcased eight minutes of gameplay, featuring the two cover cars: the Mercedes AMG One and 2021 Bronco Badlands. With one car made for off-roading and the other for street racing, players will have the opportunity to explore the jungles and towns of Mexico. Alongside Forza Horizon 5’s release, a new limited edition translucent contrr is being released in partnership with the game. Forza Horizon 5 is launching on Nov. 9 for Xbox and PC.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players will now be able to stream Game Pass titles before downloading them with xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. The service will be available this upcoming holiday season. There are also a number of titles that will be available day one on PC, console and cloud with Xbox Game Pass. These new titles include a collection of indie games from Humble Games, featuring games such as Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale and Next Space Rebels.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VI is arriving on Sept. 7, focusing on Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This update will feature the new Junkers JU-52 aircraft, and will launch the VoloCity Air Taxi later this November.

To celebrate tomorrow’s release of Psychonauts 2, a brand new trailer for the game premiered at Gamescom 2021. The title will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass (and if you haven’t yet, go read Paste’s review of the game here).

Dying Light 2 got a brand new trailer, which featured a lot of parkour and a lot of zombies. The game is set to release on Dec. 7. The livestream also revealed a new action RPG, Stray Blade, which is launching on the Xbox Series X|S next year.

Other highlights include a new Sea of Thieves update that features a chance to get a new ship inspired by Borderlands. The stream also takes a closer look at Crusader Kings III and The Gunk, which will both be available this September. For more information on the upcoming titles and updates, watch Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 livestream below.