Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray Copy of Sam Mendes' Oscar-Winning 1917!

It’s a good day to be a Paste reader: We’re offering up another opportunity to win one of our favorite films of 2019, Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller 1917. You can enter down below for a chance to take home a Blu-ray copy of the acclaimed Universal Pictures Home Entertainment title, along with a collection of other special goodies.

1917’s “Front Line” bundle includes:

1 Blu-ray copy of 1917

1 leather-bound notebook

1 branded wooden compass/clock

A selection of hi-res photos that capture the film’s groundbreaking shots in a 1917-branded tin similar to that in the film

We’re giving all of the above to one lucky Paste reader, so enter to win before time runs out.

Readers who want a chance to win a 1917 “Front Line” bundle can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Tuesday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

1917 has drawn comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and for good reason: Both are artfully rendered war films in which our protagonists are menaced by mostly unseen enemy forces—but above all, they are fighting the clock. “In 1917, at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay, Captain Fantastic) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman, Game of Thrones) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them,” 1917’s synopsis explains. Mendes’ grandfather was a WWI veteran, and his experiences inspired the story of the film, which Mendes scripted alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

1917 underperformed expectations at the 92nd Academy Awards in February, which is to say it won three Oscars, taking home statuettes in the Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects categories. Those wins are pretty representative of 1917’s most pronounced strengths: Lensed by the immortal Roger Deakins and presented as one continuous shot, the film is a visual marvel, and the artistry that went into making that so is explored on 1917’s home release, which features “bonus content showcasing the incredible craft and artistry behind the immersive feature, including a detailed look into the production design, how the film engineered a one shot, 360-degree format and interviews with the cast and crew,” per a press release.

Again, readers who want a chance to win a 1917 “Front Line” bundle can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Tuesday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET

1917 is out on digital as of today, March 10, and out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 24. Watch a trailer for the film below, and find the home release’s complete list of bonus features further down.

- The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1.

- Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life.

- The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score.

- In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917.

- Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War.

- Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes.

- Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins.