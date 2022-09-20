A Chance Encounter Trailer and Poster Reveal: Folk-Filled Romance Dances Through Italy

A trip to Taormina sets two artists on a course for an Italian romance, which you might have guessed by the title of A Chance Encounter. The latest from director Alexander Jeffery, and his latest collaboration with writer Paul Petersen, A Chance Encounter watches a brief relationship flourish between an aspiring poet (Petersen) and a folk musician trying not to be a one-hit wonder (Andrea von Kampen).

This is Andrea von Kampen’s first acting role and it’s one close to home: She’s a folk musician whose fame for a “Forever Young” cover gets a playful jab early in the trailer. Paste can exclusively debut that trailer, and the film’s poster, below.

Take a look:

Filled with von Kampen’s music and some serious food porn, it’s a classic vacationy two-hander aimed at those with a ravenous cinematic sweet tooth. As for the tunes, Fantasy Records is releasing A Chance Encounter’s soundtrack, and von Kampen’s first single from it, “Love Him Right,” comes out on September 23.

You can also see the poster below:

A Chance Encounter hits select theaters and On Demand on October 28.