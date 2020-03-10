A Quiet Place Part II Featurette Introduces Us to Cillian Murphy’s Guarded Character

Later this month, the much-anticipated sequel to John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place will hit theaters. While Krasinski’s character is no longer starring in the sequel, Irish actor Cillian Murphy will take center stage alongside the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) in a post-apocalyptic world.

A new featurette promoting the sequel captures behind-the-scenes moments from the cast and crew, with the subject of conversation revolving around Murphy’s mysterious character, Emmett, who allies himself with the Abbotts.

Krasinski posits that the character of Emmett is representative of the rest of humanity during this horrifying alien endemic.

“There’s a darkness to him and there’s a fear level to him that makes him unpredictable,” Krasinski says of Murphy’s character in the featurette.

The short behind-the-scenes video also features brief interviews with Blunt and Murphy, and even offers a few preview scenes that give a bit more detail about the terrifying monsters in the film.

You can watch the featurette below, revisit Murphy’s appearance on The Paste Podcast further down and watch the trailer for A Quiet Place Part IIhere. The film hits theaters March 20.