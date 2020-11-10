Jeff Nichols to Write/Direct Third Quiet Place Horror Film

The hotly anticipated release of the first sequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place still hasn’t arrived yet, after COVID-19 pushed it back all the way to April of 2021, but that hasn’t stopped more news from emerging regarding a second sequel. Initially reported by Deadline, Take Shelter and Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols will reportedly be writing and directing his own spin on the Quite Place mythos, which may or may not directly follow up the still unknown events of A Quiet Place Part 2.

Krasinski, the former star of The Office in the U.S., wrote and direct the first and second installments of the series, starring wife Emily Blunt, along with breakout deaf actress Millicent Simmonds. The first film was a surprise box office smash in 2018, grossing more than $340 million worldwide on a budget of only $17 million. Nichols’ film would seem to be a creative departure, transitioning the franchise away from Krasinski’s leadership. One wonders if perhaps it might take place in an entirely different area of society after the initial alien invasion of A Quiet Place, or depict that invasion itself—something that Part 2 will also apparently feature to some degree.

It would be the first straight-up horror film for Nichols, although there are definite horror elements in Midnight Special and especially the psychological drama Take Shelter, which starred Michael Shannon as a father slowly losing his mind when he believes the end of the world is at hand. Nichols has also turned out critically acclaimed dramas such as Mud and Loving, which earned an Academy Award nomination for star Ruth Negga.

All in all, we’ll be very excited to see what kind of ideas Nichols has for this particular franchise. In the meantime, check out the last trailer for A Quiet Place Part 2 below as you wait for it to finally arrive this coming April.