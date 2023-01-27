It's Adam Driver vs. Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner 65

Do you enjoy the acting of Academy Award nominee Adam Driver? Do you appreciate the way he handles emotionally laden characters in films such as Marriage Story? Perhaps you’d like that same professional zeal as applied to … fighting dinosaurs on prehistoric Earth? That’s what Sony is asking, anyway, with their first trailer to the simply titled 65, a sci-fi action feature starring Driver, set to lumber into theaters on March 16, 2023. Here’s your official synopsis:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s stranded on Earth … 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures (including dinosaurs) in an epic fight to survive.

So it’s your standard “father figure and young girl hoof it across the prehistoric wilderness” movie! Really, there are some questions to ask when it comes to the plot. Are Driver and this young lady modern humans who were thrust back in time? Or is this a setting where early Earth was “discovered” by spacefaring humans who began their existence on another world? Were we the ancient aliens that the History Channel made such a fuss about?

Who’s to say, but it does seem like a certainty that 65 will provide plenty of CGI-driven action spectacle, as Driver faces off against the biggest carnivores to ever walk the face of the Earth. 65 is directed by the duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, writers of A Quiet Place, so hopefully this will channel some of that film’s tension. Check out the splashy trailer below.