Alison Brie Takes a Sexy, Murderous Trip to Italy in First Trailer for IFC's Spin Me Round

We know you’ve been hankering for some fast casual restaurant parody of The Olive Garden, but how about a heaping helping of comedy thriller/murder mystery to go along with it? That appears to be what we have in store in director Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, which stars Alison Brie as a restaurant manager for a crappy chain Italian eatery who is selected to go on a glamorous corporate trip to Italy. Little does she know that she’s apparently getting in way over her head, as the official synopsis makes clear:

A woman wins an all-expenses trip to a company’s gorgeous “institute” outside of Florence and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.

Brie stars as Amber, the manager of an obvious Olive Garden parody called “Tuscan Grove,” who is quickly drawn into the web of Nick, the millionaire company owner played by Alessandro Nivola. Also starring: Frequent Brie collaborator and friend Aubrey Plaza, who is also married to director Baena, who plays Nick’s manipulative assistant Kat. This is the second time the pair of Brie and Plaza have starred in a film from Baena, after 2017’s sacrilegious 1300s nun comedy The Little Hours. Baena’s last film, 2020’s Horse Girl, likewise starred Brie, and it’s clear this team of director/stars has become a very close unit indeed.

This time around, though, there’s a hell of a supporting cast of comedy luminaries backing them up as well. Spin Me Round also includes supporting turns from Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Zach Woods and Ego Nwodim among others, potentially marking this IFC Films release as one of the year’s most anticipated comedies. It debuted at SXSW this March to cautiously positive reviews.

Check out the trailer below for Spin Me Round, which lands in theaters and VOD on Aug. 19, 2022.