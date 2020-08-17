All In: The Fight for Democracy Trailer Reveals Amazon Documentary Featuring Stacey Abrams

In 2018, the country looked on in horror at Georgia’s gubernatorial election, where long lines at the polls and closed polling stations statewide disenfranchised thousands of voters. While Stacey Abrams lost the election to Brian Kemp through these nefarious tactics, she hasn’t backed down from her principles — she’s still in the fight for a “one man, one vote” democracy.

As the title of a new Amazon documentary directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés suggests, Abrams is All In, revealing her insights as a veteran fighter in the struggle for true voting rights for all. While the trailer intercuts clips from the civil rights from the 1960s and present day, the whole of the documentary’s premise feels painfully fresh. With our own righteous insurrections in the streets and photos of blue mailboxes being ripped off the street or decommissioned on Twitter, the only thing differentiating the past and present in the documentary is the grain of the film.

According to a press release, “In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.”

Check out the trailer below; All In: The Fight for Democracy drops September 18th on Amazon Prime, and will be available in theaters September 9th.