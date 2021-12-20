Charlie Day and Jenny Slate Hatch a Romantic Scheme in Trailer for I Want You Back

The traditional American romantic comedy has pretty much been a dead film genre for a decade or more at this point, at least when it comes to wide-release theatrical movies, but this is one arena where streaming has perhaps actually helped keep a certain genre viable. Amazon’s upcoming I Want You Back absolutely does fit the bill, with its mismatched duo of romantic leads, played by Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, each of whom are grappling with a recent, devastating breakup. But when the two meet, sparks aren’t exactly flying between them—instead, they decide to pool their resources to get their ex-boyfriend and girlfriend back. According to the official synopsis and newly released trailer:

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.

Of course, it would take a massive subversion of romantic comedy norms for this story to not eventually hinge on Peter and Emma developing feelings for each other, but if that’s not the kind of story you’re looking for, why are you watching a romantic comedy in the first place? After all, it’s not as if we’ll be expected to root for these two to ruin the new relationships of their ex-partners … right? Honestly, it’s hard to tell, but one can at least feel good about the quality of I Want You Back’s cast, which can also boast Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Clark Backo in addition to Day and Slate. Who knows, we could end up with a romantic comedy sleeper pick here.

I Want You Back naturally lands on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11, 2022, just in time for the inevitable Valentine’s Day push. Check out the first trailer below.