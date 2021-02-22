Amazon Rom-Com I Want You Back Casts Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez

Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood will star in Amazon’s upcoming ensemble romantic comedy I Want You Back. Jason Orley, director of Big Time Adolescence, will helm the film from a script by This is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

In I Want You Back, veteran comedic actors/writers Jenny Slate (Obvious Child, Little Weirds) and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Horrible Bosses) play the film’s leads, Emma and Peter. Both thirty-somethings have recently been dumped by partners they anticipated they’d spend the rest of their lives with. As their respective exes begin new relationships, Emma and Peter hatch plans to destroy those new relationships, and as the film’s Jacksonian title suggests, win their exes back. Considering the comedic talent Day and Slate possess in abundance (Mona-Lisa Saperstein anyone??), the hijinks Peter and Emma get up to are guaranteed to generate some hardy laughs.

Aptaker and Berger are “beyond thrilled” about the forthcoming film which they described as “a fresh romantic comedy full of heart.” But also, more Manny Jacinto.

Jacinto’s performance as loveable Floridian dummy Jason Mendoza on The Good Place was one of the NBC show’s most lustrous elements. I Want You Back presents an awesome opportunity for audiences to see Mendoza further flourish his comedic flare and, if the lord tarries, be characterized by his undeniable dreamboat status. Gina Rodriguez—fresh off of her voice work for Scoob!—is also one to watch considering her strong delivery in Lizzo-scored rom-com Something Great last year.

Production on I Want You Back is set to begin in Atlanta in March.