U.S. Movie Theaters Will All Open by Mid-July. Here's How AMC Is Planning to Do It

The nation’s largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, has finally announced a definitive date for when it intends to open the majority of its U.S. theater locations, and that date is July 15. That’s a few days after competitors, as #2 and #3 theater chains Regal and Cinemark both intend to have their theaters open by July 10, in time for the release of Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged. It will mark the more or less full reopening of the U.S. movie theater industry as of a few weeks from now, with what will no doubt be quite a bit of apprehension from everyone involved, as the coronavirus pandemic is actually worsening in a handful of U.S. states that saw early “returns to normalcy.”

Zeroing in on AMC Theatres, which recently said there was substantial doubt it could avoid bankruptcy if the quarantine continued unabated, we can suss out a variety of details on how the world’s largest exhibitor plans to attempt keeping customers safe. Lost in the hubbub: AMC does seem to be sticking with its boycott of films from Universal Pictures so far, angered that the studio wouldn’t commit to giving its future films theatrical releases rather than sending them direct-to-video following the streaming success of Trolls World Tour.

Regardless, let’s dig into AMC’s plans to resume operations as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated. The chain intends to open 450 of its U.S. theater locations on July 15, in time for major film debuts in the form of Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 31. According to Variety, AMC will be doing the following:

— Seating capacity will be reduced, with blocked-out rows of seats to “decrease congestion.” Theaters will be sanitized between screenings, with extra time between screenings to give more attention to detail.

— Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout theaters.

— Contact-less and cash-free concession systems are being worked out in many locations.

— Technological features will include “deploying electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vaccums and upgraded MERV-13 ventilation filters, which would eliminate airborned particles.”

— Guests will be encouraged to use online ticketing and non-human ticketing kiosks to reduce interactions with theater staff.

— Overall capacity will be increased in waves, with only 30% of theater capacity available initially, which will increase to 40% and 50% on what sounds like a vaguely monthly basis. AMC reportedly wants to reach 50% capacity by Labor Day in September, and full theaters by Thanksgiving.

CEO Adam Aron seems to want credit for not rushing the chain’s return to operations, noting that they chose not to open in many states even when it was technically legal to do so.

“We didn’t rush to reopen,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said to Variety. “There were some jurisdictions in some states, such as Georgia and Texas, that allowed people to reopen theaters in mid-May. We opted to remain closed, so we could give the country time to get a better handle on coronavirus. We wanted to use this time to figure out how best to open and how to do so safely.”

One notable omission, though, is the topic of facemasks to help prevent COVID-19 transmission. Although AMC says its employees will be mandated to wear masks, it will stop short of requiring customers to wear them—something that has become standard in many businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, the official AMC statement on the subject, via CEO Aron, is that they wanted to avoid the politicized topic of mandatory masks for customers—a rather cowardly position, in our estimation, given that the lives of American citizens are on the line. This reticence to require mandatory masks will invariably result in customers choosing to coming mask-less to the theater, potentially jeopardizing everyone involved—including the theater’s workers. Rather, AMC will simply “suggest” guests wear a mask, and will make them available for purchase for $1. They join both Regal and Cinemark in this position, as none of the chains will make masks mandatory.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” said Aron. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

It begs the question, “counterproductive to what, exactly?” Mandating masks certainly wouldn’t be counterproductive to preventing the spread of the virus and keeping both employees and customers safe, which you would think would be the #1 priority here. The only thing it might be construed as “counterproductive” to would be making money, if the policy lost AMC some angry right-wing customers. And with capacity already limited to 30% at opening, would requiring masks on customers really have cut into the potential audience sizes any further? It’s a fair question.

Regardless, when mid-July rolls around, these theaters are all going to open, come hell or high water. How many customers will feel safe attending, especially when something like masks aren’t required? It will be interesting to see how American theater-goers react to the opportunity to see films on the big screen again, it it means potentially putting themselves at risk.