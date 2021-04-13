Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong Heads to Apple

Apple TV+ has started establishing its nascent catalog with a bevy of music documentaries like Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You and Beastie Boys Story. The next addition to this collection will be Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, a documentary about the jazz icon, trumpeter and actor.

According to Variety, Black & Blue will “examine Armstrong’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States.”

Sacha Jenkins, the director behind hip-hop documentaries like Fresh Dressed and Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, will direct the forthcoming Armstrong documentary co-produced by Apple and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries. With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation—which likely helped the film’s access to “never-before-seen-archival materials”—Jenkins hopes to paint a picture of Armstrong’s life and legacy and interrogate the idea that Armstrong did not contribute enough to the Civil Rights Movement.