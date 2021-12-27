Ogle Tons of New Footage in The Batman's "Bat and the Cat" Trailer

It seems that The Bat has finally met a partner in crime worthy of his attention, at least if the newest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman is to be believed. Dubbed “The Bat and the Cat,” and directly quoted therein by Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, this trailer gives us by far our most detailed look at the interpersonal relationship between Batman and Catwoman—and not only them, but Batman’s relationships with various other figures in his life, such as Gordon, Alfred and the world outside who knows him only as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. In fact, this is perhaps the first Batman trailer where we’ve ever watched someone castigate Bruce Wayne for his seeming lack of philanthropy, totally unaware of how he spends his nights.

This trailer, which you can view below, is generally packed with new content, to the point that those trying to avoid any spoilers on The Batman may want to avoid it entirely. We hear a lot of new voiceover from Paul Dano’s incredibly creepy new take on The Riddler, as well as seeing some of the process of trust-building as Batman feels out the philosophy and motivations of Catwoman. There’s also naturally some suggestion of romance between the pair, although we’ll believe in any lasting Bat-romance when we see it and not a moment before.

Regardless, each look at this film continues to impress with both dynamic visuals, the promise of intense action and a very consistent visual language. It’s also hard to be disappointed in the cast, given the depth of supporting performances from the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro and more. We’ll be waiting with baited breath to see this next evolution of the DC Comics universe on screen when it arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.