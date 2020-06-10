Netflix Debuts New "Black Lives Matter" Collection of Movies, TV Series

Users logging into Netflix today will be greeted by a new overlay, which is proclaiming the company’s commitment to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as protests against police brutality and a broken criminal justice system continue to rage across the country. The new Netflix collection, titled “More than a Moment,” is highlighted by the upcoming June 12 release of the newest Spike Lee joint, Da 5 Bloods, and also contains more than 45 other films, TV series and documentaries about racial injustice and the lives of black Americans.

Prominent entries in the collection include the Ava DuVernay’s essential 2016 documentary 13th on the U.S. system of mass incarceration and systemic racism. Also making up some of the most prominent entries are Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture-winning Moonlight, When They See Us and Mudbound. Also included are TV series like Dear White People, Orange is the New Black, Luke Cage and #BlackAF. Users will be prompted to check out the collection with a pop-up screen upon first logging in, meaning that Netflix is actively suggesting its users check out this content. Users will also find a link in their Netflix notifications.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” Netflix said in a statement. ”With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time—we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

Netflix was one of the first major entertainment services to voice support for the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation following the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd. As seen in the May 30 tweet below, the company stated that they had a responsibility to use their platform to provide visibility for the cause.