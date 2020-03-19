Bloodshot Joins Other Films Debuting Early on Digital

Bloodshot is the latest film following Birds of Prey, Emma., The Hunt and more coming to VOD way earlier than intended. Bloodshot opened in theaters just last week on March 13 and, given how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic has progressed since, Sony has decided to release it for purchase digitally on Amazon, iTunes and other digital retailers, per THR. On March 16, AMC and Cinemark announced that all their respective theaters in the U.S. would be closing until further notice, so it’s no wonder filmmakers and distributors are rushing to make their films available on schedule.

“This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium,” said Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman. “Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus—movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

Bloodshot clocked in at third place at the box office its opening weekend, just under Onward and the shockingly popular religious film I Still Believe, which, given the box office’s overall 20-year record low, doesn’t really give it any bragging rights. Onward made $60.3 million in its domestic 10-day run, then fell drastically to $10.5 million on its second weekend, the steepest fall in Pixar history at a 73% decline. That’s even worse than The Good Dinosaur!

You’ll be able to purchase Bloodshot digitally on March 24.