Here's Your First Look at Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Debut, Eternals

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rejoiced this morning when Marvel released a video compiling footage from upcoming releases and beloved MCU moments past. From the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, now subtitled Wakanda Forever and set for a July 2022 release, to Chloé Zhao’s Eternals (set for November 5 later this year), the video flashes through the titles of the next eight Marvel releases in its fourth phase—including the newly titled Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. With the amount of projects slated there will be a new Marvel release every few months for the next two years. Phew.

Eternals will be Zhao’s next film after the Frances McDormand-led Nomadland earned the filmmaker both Best Picture and Best Director wins at this year’s Oscars. Eternals, based on the Jack Kirby comic, follows a group of immortal beings who’ve indelibly shaped life on Earth. The film stars an impressive ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, an absolutely jacked Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more. Plus, the film will feature the MCU’s first openly queer character.

Like the Fast and Furious franchise, the MCU ingratiates itself by centering “family,” an all encompassing gestural word to the fans of the cinematic universe and the band of heroes themselves. The video in question even features a well-timed clip of theater audiences reacting enthusiastically to a pivotal battle scene in Avengers: Endgame, shouting uproariously at the impressive united front of MCU heroes. The promotional video offers a glimpse at forthcoming Marvel films, but with its familial sentiments and in-theater footage, it’s truly riling up theatergoers for the experience of safely experiencing their favorite blockbusters in a darkened theater with other excited MCU fans once more.

Watch the video here: