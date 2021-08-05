It's Gerard V. Grillo in First Trailer for Joe Carnahan's Copshop

B-movie madness reigns supreme in the first weird, wacky trailer for Copshop. Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), the action thriller is helmed by Joe Carnahan, of Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team and The Grey fame.

The official synopsis for Copshop is as follows: “Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.”

While not actually a shop for cops, “copshop” is a slang term to refer to a police station; in this case, the battleground between four disparate, and unpredictable, individuals. Carnahan is credited as co-writer alongside Kurt McLeod—a financial adviser from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada who writes scripts as a hobby—from an original story by McLeod and Mark Williams (Ozark).

Copshop is set to hit theaters September 17.

Check out the trailer below: