Idris Elba Reveals He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus/COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba has become the latest major Hollywood personality to reveal they’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus currently sweeping the world in a global pandemic, announcing the news to his fans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko among actors who have revealed their positive diagnoses.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he tweeted in his post. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

Elba was apparently tested for the virus, officially titled COVID-19, last Friday after learning that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. Speaking in a Twitter video, flanked by his wife Sabrina, Elba laid out a sensible, laudable call for personal responsibility in not spreading the virus.

“Look, this is serious,” he says in the video. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. We live in a divided world right now—we can all feel it. It’s been bullshit. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

The fact that Elba had apparently been without symptoms prior to his diagnosis is especially relevant to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and indicative of the fact that the virus can be transmitted even by those who don’t realize they’re sick, or don’t seem physically affected. Thus, the actor’s call for social distancing carries even more important weight—we must all do our part to Flatten the Curve by avoiding contact with others and slowing the rate of the virus’ spread.

You can see the full video from Elba below.