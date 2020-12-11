Season's Ghoulings, it's the Creepshow Holiday Special Trailer

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to delay the arrival of a proper second season for horror streamer Shudder’s hit revival of Creepshow into an anthology series, but in the meantime we’re not being hung out to dry. Following an unexpected Creepshow animated Halloween special, the series has unveiled another present for the holidays in the form of a Creepshow Holiday Special, which just debuted its first trailer below. The episode, entitled “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” hits the service on Dec. 18, 2020.

The premise is just about as demented as you would expect it to be: An anxious man who fears he’s become werewolf murderer confides in a support group for shapeshifters, which turns out to include such figures as a “were-cheetah” and “were-tortoise.” Even stranger is the fact that this group is apparently being hunted by Santa Claus “and his many evil helpers,” who lay siege to the support group like the band of criminals in John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13. Hilarity and gore presumably ensue.

“Shapeshifters Anonymous” stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) and Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and looks like some good holiday horror fun, replete with no shortage of blood effects. Check out the trailer in its entirety below.