Harry Potter Universe Director David Yates Sets Drama at Sony

Known for his work within the original Harry Potter films and their spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, director David Yates has made plans to chart a new filmmaking course at Sony.

As reported by Deadline, Yates is currently in talks to helm an original feature for Sony Pictures. As filming has finished on the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series, an as yet untitled dramatic project will allow Yates to branch out for only the second time (including his feature debut The Tichborne Claimant and his 2016 adaptation of The Legend of Tarzan) from the popular and critically acclaimed magical franchise where he found success.

The screenplay is to be penned by McSweeney’s and The New Yorker short story and non-fiction writer Wells Tower, with the plot alleged to be “in the vein of Wolf of Wall Street and set in the world of pharmaceutical sales and the opioid epidemic.”

After maintaining a hold in blockbuster films for well over a decade, Yates expressed interest in directing something smaller. Sources claim that Yates took to Tower’s script, and when the deal finalizes, production will be set for Spring 2022. The studio plans to look for A-list talent in the roles for the film, with talks to commence shortly—particularly for a central female character.