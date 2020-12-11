Disney Animation and Pixar Announce Disney+ Spin-Off Series, Buzz Lightyear Movie, More

After their 2020 Investors Day, Disney released multiple announcements on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animations studios projects forthcoming on Disney+. Let’s start with what’s hitting the platform in near future from Disney Animation and Pixar (also be sure to check out the latest Star Wars news and trailers):
First are the three new Pixar movies in the works.
—The Italy-based Luca, helpfully described as being about a boy named Luca (OK, and his friend Alberto) having a great summer, will hit theaters June 2021.
— Lightyear, the origin story for the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on, as the film’s star, Chris Evans, hilariously clarified on Twitter, gives us yet another weird Pixar movie in summer 2022.
— Turning Red, a 13-year-old girl turns into a red panda when too excited.
Disney Animation isn’t slowing down either, though its upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon is now getting a simultaneous streaming/theatrical release (for a premium price, that is). However, it’s Encanto, the Columbia-set film with music from Lin-Manuel Miranda that showed off some first footage:
Then come the slew of spin-off series all headed to Disney+:
— Baymax! will arrive in 2022, a series based on Big Hero 6.
— For fans of Zootopia, a new series, Zootopia Plus, will hit the platform in spring 2022.
— Princess of the Frog continues on in series form though Tiana, coming to Disney Plus in 2023.
— Moana will debut a longform musical comedy series in 2023.
And Pixar’s got some non-movie entries headed to the streamer as well:
— A new episode for SparkShorts, titled “Burrow,” arrives on Disney Plus on Christmas.
— Pixar Popcorn, a series of shorts with iconic Pixar characters, will stream in January.
— Dug, from Up, gets his own series spinoff in Dug Days for fall 2021.
— Lightning McQueen and Mater, a new series spinoff from Cars, will drop in fall 2022.
— Pixar’s first original series, Win or Lose, about a middle school softball team, will arrive on the platform in the fall of 2023.
And that’s not even mentioning the new Ice Age installment (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild with Simon Pegg), African sci-fi animated series Iwájú, or live-action/animated hybrid Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers movie with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Basically, if there’s a piece of Disney IP, it’s more than likely that a new project involving it was either announced or updated at the investor meeting.