Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Has Surpassed "Let It Go" on US Charts, Becoming Biggest Disney Tune in Decades

There’s no avoiding the conversation about Bruno at this point—the smash hit song from Disney’s Encanto has ascended to a level that few Disney songs have ever reached. This week, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated feature film in 26 years, passing Frozen’s iconic “Let It Go” in the process. Not since Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” in 1993, The Lion King’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in 1994 and Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind” in 1995 has a song ascended this high. Or in other words, not since the golden age of Disney animated feature films.

The tune from Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a performance credited to most of the Encanto cast, including Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, surpassing “Let It Go,” which had peaked at No. 5 in April of 2014. In the last week alone, it’s apparently been streamed somewhere in the neighborhood of 29 million times. “A Whole New World,” meanwhile, went all the way to #1 back in 1993, while Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” peaked at No. 4 in 1994. “Colors of the Wind” from Vanessa Williams likewise reached No. 4 in 1995.

It’s just one more plaudit for the critically acclaimed Encanto and especially its soundtrack, which likewise became only the sixth animated feature film soundtrack in history to top the Billboard 200 ranking. This week, it fell to No. 3 on the chart.

Perhaps surprisingly, given the pop cultural clout of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song actually won’t be a contender for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. This is because Disney didn’t submit it to be considered for that award, instead choosing to only submit the song “Dos Oruguitas.” Disney could technically have submitted more songs, but this isn’t a popular strategy, as it is thought to potentially divide votes for a single film’s songs and make it less likely that any songs from that film will ultimately be chosen.