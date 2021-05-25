See the First Trailer for Edgar Wright's Psychological Horror Freak-Out Last Night in Soho

Fans of the hyperkinetic filmmaking prowess of director Edgar Wright have been waiting quite a while for a glimpse of his latest film Last Night in Soho, and now that teaser trailer has finally arrived. Give it a watch at the bottom of this post, and you’ll see Wright taking an entirely new, but equally stylish turn, in the first film of his career that could accurately be described as “psychological horror.”

Last Night in Soho is the story of Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie of Jojo Rabbit), a young woman who travels to the U.K. and then experiences a fantastical event, which seemingly thrusts her back into 1960s London while she dreams. In the hands of some storytellers, that might be the basis of a wistful comedy or romance, ‘ala Midnight in Paris, but here it becomes a horror story when her 1960s counterpart Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) starts forcing herself into the modern day. The official synopsis reads as follows:

A young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

Visually, the color schemes and cinematography of Last Night in Soho seems to pay obvious homage to the giallos of filmmakers like Mario Bava and Dario Argento, while the claustrophobic apartment settings evoke the apartment-bound psychological horror films of Roman Polanski, ‘ala Repulsion and The Tenant. Combine those influences with Wright’s own dynamic shooting and editing style, and we’re expecting another visually resplendent feature. Notably, the teaser below seems to strike a pretty serious tone, without much of the humor that defined films like Wright’s “Cornetto trilogy,” and to a lesser extent Baby Driver. Really, it’s just a pleasure to see Wright back in general, given that it’s now been more than four years since the release of Baby Driver, his last narrative feature.

Of course, Last Night in Soho was originally meant to arrive much sooner, but it’s Sept. 2020 release date slipped thanks to the pandemic. It’s currently set for release on Oct. 22, 2021. Check out the full teaser trailer below.