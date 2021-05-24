First Trailer for Eternals Unveils Chloé Zhao's Take on Marvel Style

The first trailer is here for Chloé Zhao’s highly-anticipated first Marvel film, Eternals, which is set to release on November 5 this year. It is part of the MCU’s Phase Four.

The Eternals are an ancient, immortal alien race who have lived on earth for thousands of years, quietly shaping humanity’s history but never intervening—until now. The film will trace the course of the Eternals’ presence on Earth up to present day. However, it is not yet clear exactly how this film will manage to fit itself into the larger MCU narrative, save for a joking reference to the Avengers towards the end of the trailer.

The packed ensemble cast features Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Tyree Henry (playing the MCU’s first openly gay superhero), Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, each playing a different member of the Eternals equipped with a unique ability.

After approaching Marvel with a desire to make a film for them, Zhao impressed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige with her naturalistic approach to filmmaking, using real settings and lighting, which is clearly on display in this vibrant sneak peek.

Check out the trailer below: