Discover The Secrets of Dumbledore with Yet Another Fantastic Beasts Movie

Fantastic Beasts is coming back in 2022 (yes, apparently there has been enough of a demand for not one but two follow-ups to the original), and this time, Dumbledore’s got some secrets. The new film rolled out its fitting official title, The Secrets of Dumbledore, today alongside a new release date: It’s slated to make its grand debut in theaters on April 15, 2022, a whopping three months earlier than its original July 15 release date.

The film follows a young Dumbledore (Jude Law—yes, don’t act like you’re surprised that Dumbledore used to be hot), facing off against an evil wizard named Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), who is attempting to take over the wizarding world. Dumbledore recruits the help of Newt Scamander, the protagonist of the original, played by Eddie Redmayne, and the two wrangle together a crew of wizards and witches, etc. Also in the cast is Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams and William Nadylam.

Based on the box office success of the first two Harry Potter prequels, The Secrets of Dumbledore will more than likely make a splash at the ticketing booth. Still, it’s possible that the controversies surrounding its release will be a little too difficult for some audiences to stomach. Last November, Johnny Depp was pulled out of his role as Grindelwald by Warner Bros. after he lost a libel case against The Sun, who called him a “wife beater.” In addition, J.K. Rowling, who had a part in writing the film’s script, has made some…unsavory comments about transgender people, and has since become something of a contentious public figure.

Regardless, The Secrets of Dumbledore will inevitably have enough for die-hard Harry Potter fans to devour: Bottomless lore, creepy crawlies, earnest dudes with wands. You know, all of the good stuff. And now, secrets.