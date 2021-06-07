For A Free Palestine: Films By Palestinian Women Presents Free Movies, Livestream for Charity

Rarely do good causes and great deals go hand in hand, but For a Free Palestine: Films by Palestinian Women—the free program from Another Gaze/Another Screen—hits the sweet spot. Aiming at “facilitating medical, legal, and infrastructure aid on the ground in Gaza, with secondary funds going to supporting filmmaking initiatives in Gaza, such as the restoration of older Palestinian films, cultural centers for refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and more,” the charitable programming series offers dozens of films for free viewing and a livestreamed Q&A event featuring many of its filmmakers.

That June 7 event, which will stream on the site’s Facebook page, begins at 3 PM EST and will include filmmakers like Larissa Sansour, Rosalind Nashashibi, Emily Jacir, Heiny Srour, Basma AlSharif, Razan AlSalah, Mahasen Nasser-Eldin, Oraib Toukan, Mona Benyamin, Layaly Badr, Shuruq Harb, Reem Shilley, Pary El-Qalqili and Aida Ka’adan discussing their movies, answering questions and performing readings.

“This extensive selection of work by Palestinian women filmmakers from the 1970s to the present day is testimony to the power of resistance and resilience of anti-colonial filmmaking across generations, geographies, and forms,” said curator Daniella Shreir in a press release. “Beyond images of destruction and trauma, these filmmakers offer infinite ways of seeing the Occupation, proposing strategies including reverie, fantasy, and humor, and engaging both with the archive and new technologies. It is a real honor to bring these artists and filmmakers into conversation with each other.”

The program runs until June 18, with a full list of the films to be included below. Donations are accepted here.

The Road to Palestine (1985)

Your Father Was Born A 100 Years Old, And So Was The Nakba (2017)

Canada Park (2020)

Blessed Blessed Oblivion (2010)

A Sketch of Manners (2013)

A Magical Substance Flows into Me (2015)

The Silent Protest: Jerusalem 1929 (2019)

We Began By Measuring Distance (2009)

Farther Than The Eye Can See (2012)

Home Movies Gaza (2013)

O, Persecuted (2014)

Dahiet Al Bareed, District of the Post Office (2002)

Hreash House (2004)

Electrical Gaza (2015)

A Space Exodus (2009)

Nation Estate (2012)

In the Future They Ate from the Finest Porcelain (2016)

In Vitro (2019)

Moonscape (2020)

The White Elephant (2018)

9 Days in Wahat al-Salam, Palestine (2010)

Hanan Ashrawi: Woman of her Time (1995)

Children of Shatila (1998)

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Women Beyond Borders (2004)

33 Days (2007)

3000 Nights (2015)

Lydda Airport (2009)

Annual Israeli Day Parade (2003)

Tal Al Zaatar (2014)

The Hour of Liberation Has Arrived (1974)

Massacre (2005)