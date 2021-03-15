Glenn Close Makes History, Simultaneously Nominated for Oscar and Razzie Award for Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close has joined an extremely exclusive club, and no, we’re not specifically referring to the fact that she recorded her eighth Academy Award nomination this morning for Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy—you can see the full list of nominees here. No, we’re referring to the fact that Close is only the third person in history to be nominated for an Oscar and a Razzie Award for the very same role, in the same film. In fact, the feat had only previously been accomplished in the 1980s, and it’s been 36 years since the last time it happened in 1984.

The two previous instances of an actor being nominated for an Oscar and Razzie for the same performance came in 1982’s Yentl, for Amy Irving, and 1984’s Only When I Laugh for James Coco. The Razzies are of course the Academy Awards’ mocking cousins, “honoring” the worst films and performances of the year. The fact that Close is nominated for her role as “Mamaw” at both awards shows speaks to just how polarizing Hillbilly Elegy ended up being—our own review called it terrible award bait, so that should give you some idea of how we feel about it. The film was criticized as maudlin by many reviewers, but that hasn’t stopped Close from racking up nominations at various other awards shows, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Close doesn’t seem likely to end up walking away with the Oscar statue, but if she managed to win both the Oscar and Razzie for the same role, it would be truly unprecedented. Note: Some performers have previously won an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year, but for different roles. Sandra Bullock, for instance, won the Academy Award for The Blind Side in 2006, while also winning the Razzie for Worst Actress for All About Steve. Others have also had the double nominations, like Melissa McCarthy for both Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Happytime Murders. But having both be for the same role is a far more amusing scenario.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Close’s fortunes, when it comes to awards night. The 2021 Razzie Awards will be held on April 24, while the Academy Awards are the next day, on April 25.