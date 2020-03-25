New on HBO Now: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

In these times of coronavirus, quality streaming entertainment is as precious as ever, so we’re pleased to inform you HBO is adding a quality collection of feature film and television titles to its library in April. The list is down below, but first, we’ll direct your attention to a smattering of highlights with which to most effectively allay your cabin fever.
On the movie front, an action classic—one of the action classics, as a matter of fact—hits HBO on April 1: Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis as intrepid lawman John McClane and the late Alan Rickman as arch-criminal Hans Gruber. Their epic showdown takes place entirely in one building, the fictional Nakatomi Plaza, making this an optimal self-quarantine viewing experience—plus, sequels Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance debut on the same date, so you can make a whole Die Hard day out of it. That’s just the start of HBO’s many April film additions, which also include a handful of theatrical premieres in Mélanie Laurent’s Ben Foster-starring, Nic Pizzolatto-scripted Galveston (April 1), S. Craig Zahler crime drama Dragged Across Concrete (April 1), Superbad-esque 2019 comedy Good Boys (April 4), horror hit It: Chapter 2 (April 11) and Kumail Nanjiani/Dave Bautista buddy action-comedy Stuber (April 18). Older films arriving April 1 include Shane Black’s cult-favorite The Nice Guys (as well as Black’s less-liked revival of The Predator franchise), Meryl Streep-starring Holocaust drama Sophie’s Choice, Jonathan Demme’s romantic crime-comedy Something Wild, Danny Boyle’s 2008 eight-time Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s (South Park) puppet-driven action-comedy Team America: World Police, Jeff Nichols’ interracial marriage drama Loving, Lisa Cholodenko’s acclaimed family dramedy The Kids Are All Right, Razzie-inspiring musical mess Xanadu, live-action cartoon adaptations The Flintstones and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Peter Jackson fantasy The Lovely Bones, Todd Phillips arms dealer crime-comedy War Dogs and more.
Meanwhile, where TV is concerned, HBO’s April slate includes multiple season and (limited) series premieres, as well as a couple of noteworthy season finales. Most eye-catching of all is the Season 4 premiere of Insecure (April 12), in which creator Issa Rae also stars as Issa Dee, a thirtysomething young woman who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). The Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series has made numerous appearances on Paste’ TV’s Power Rankings, and landed on our 2017 list of HBO’s funniest sitcoms, so if you want to get caught up in time for S4, you’ll want to start now. Meanwhile, another HBO favorite’s fourth season is ending next month: High Maintenance (April 3), Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair’s New York City-set, slice-of-life stoner comedy series. New five-part true-crime docuseries Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children premieres April 5, followed by Merritt Wever- and Domhnall Gleeson-starring “romantic comedic thriller” series Run on April 12 and six-part unscripted series We’re Here, featuring renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, on April 23. David Simon’s acclaimed limited series adaptation of Philip Roth’s alt-history novel The Plot Against America, which we’ve praised as “another crash course in history, sociology, and political science from The Wire team that has all the power of a waking nightmare,” comes to an end on April 20. And stick around, because HBO’s latest TV addition is also one of its most notable: new limited series I Know This Much Is True (April 27), starring Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers—the six-part limited series, directed by Derek Cianfrance, follows their parallel lives, telling “an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness,” per HBO.
As ever, all this good news comes with a bit of bad: HBO’s departures for the month of April include Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, The Mule, Upgrade, Mary Queen of Scots, Welcome to Marwen, Religulous, The Ladykillers, Bruce Almighty, George of the Jungle, The Day After Tomorrow, Rush Hour 2, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Object of My Affection and more, so make sure not to miss out.
You’ll find HBO’s April sizzle reel and slate below.
Theatrical Premieres:
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)
Galveston, 2018 (4/1)
Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)
Stuber, 2019 (4/18)
Original Programming:
Bad Education (4/25)
Autism: The Sequel (4/28)
Series Premieres:
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)
Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)
Run, Series Premiere (4/12)
Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)
Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)
We’re Here, Series Premiere (4/23)
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)
Series Finales:
High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)
The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)
Estrenos:
Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)
Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)
2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:
Pepito, 2019 (4/3)
Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)
The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)
Starting April 1:
Alpha and Omega, 2010
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
Becoming Jane, 2007
Clockstoppers, 2002
Daylight, 1996
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Drop Dead Fred, 1991
The Family Stone, 2005
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011
The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015
The Judge, 2014
The Kids Are All Right, 2010
The Lovely Bones, 2009
Loving, 2016
Monte Carlo, 2011
The Nice Guys, 2016
The Predator, 2018
Slumdog Millionaire, 2008
Something Wild, 1986
Sophie’s Choice, 1982
Team America: World Police, 2004
Ulee’s Gold, 1997
War Dogs, 2016
Water for Elephants, 2011
Xanadu, 1980
Ending April 26:
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008
Ending April 30:
Bruce Almighty, 2003
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010
Cyborg, 1989
The Darkness, 2016
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
George of the Jungle, 1997
Good Boy!, 2003
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1993
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, 1996
The Ladykillers, 2004
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
Men of Honor, 2000
The Mule, 2018
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
My Soul to Take, 2010
The Object of My Affection, 1998
Out of Sight, 1998
Puss in Boots, 2011
Religulous, 2008
Rush Hour 2, 2001
The Parallax View, 1974
Upgrade, 2018
Welcome to Marwen, 2018
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018