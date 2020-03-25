New on HBO Now: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

In these times of coronavirus, quality streaming entertainment is as precious as ever, so we’re pleased to inform you HBO is adding a quality collection of feature film and television titles to its library in April. The list is down below, but first, we’ll direct your attention to a smattering of highlights with which to most effectively allay your cabin fever.

On the movie front, an action classic—one of the action classics, as a matter of fact—hits HBO on April 1: Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis as intrepid lawman John McClane and the late Alan Rickman as arch-criminal Hans Gruber. Their epic showdown takes place entirely in one building, the fictional Nakatomi Plaza, making this an optimal self-quarantine viewing experience—plus, sequels Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance debut on the same date, so you can make a whole Die Hard day out of it. That’s just the start of HBO’s many April film additions, which also include a handful of theatrical premieres in Mélanie Laurent’s Ben Foster-starring, Nic Pizzolatto-scripted Galveston (April 1), S. Craig Zahler crime drama Dragged Across Concrete (April 1), Superbad-esque 2019 comedy Good Boys (April 4), horror hit It: Chapter 2 (April 11) and Kumail Nanjiani/Dave Bautista buddy action-comedy Stuber (April 18). Older films arriving April 1 include Shane Black’s cult-favorite The Nice Guys (as well as Black’s less-liked revival of The Predator franchise), Meryl Streep-starring Holocaust drama Sophie’s Choice, Jonathan Demme’s romantic crime-comedy Something Wild, Danny Boyle’s 2008 eight-time Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s (South Park) puppet-driven action-comedy Team America: World Police, Jeff Nichols’ interracial marriage drama Loving, Lisa Cholodenko’s acclaimed family dramedy The Kids Are All Right, Razzie-inspiring musical mess Xanadu, live-action cartoon adaptations The Flintstones and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Peter Jackson fantasy The Lovely Bones, Todd Phillips arms dealer crime-comedy War Dogs and more.

Meanwhile, where TV is concerned, HBO’s April slate includes multiple season and (limited) series premieres, as well as a couple of noteworthy season finales. Most eye-catching of all is the Season 4 premiere of Insecure (April 12), in which creator Issa Rae also stars as Issa Dee, a thirtysomething young woman who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji). The Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series has made numerous appearances on Paste’ TV’s Power Rankings, and landed on our 2017 list of HBO’s funniest sitcoms, so if you want to get caught up in time for S4, you’ll want to start now. Meanwhile, another HBO favorite’s fourth season is ending next month: High Maintenance (April 3), Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair’s New York City-set, slice-of-life stoner comedy series. New five-part true-crime docuseries Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children premieres April 5, followed by Merritt Wever- and Domhnall Gleeson-starring “romantic comedic thriller” series Run on April 12 and six-part unscripted series We’re Here, featuring renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, on April 23. David Simon’s acclaimed limited series adaptation of Philip Roth’s alt-history novel The Plot Against America, which we’ve praised as “another crash course in history, sociology, and political science from The Wire team that has all the power of a waking nightmare,” comes to an end on April 20. And stick around, because HBO’s latest TV addition is also one of its most notable: new limited series I Know This Much Is True (April 27), starring Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers—the six-part limited series, directed by Derek Cianfrance, follows their parallel lives, telling “an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness,” per HBO.

As ever, all this good news comes with a bit of bad: HBO’s departures for the month of April include Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, The Mule, Upgrade, Mary Queen of Scots, Welcome to Marwen, Religulous, The Ladykillers, Bruce Almighty, George of the Jungle, The Day After Tomorrow, Rush Hour 2, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Object of My Affection and more, so make sure not to miss out.

You’ll find HBO’s April sizzle reel and slate below.

Theatrical Premieres:

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)

Galveston, 2018 (4/1)

Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)

Stuber, 2019 (4/18)

Original Programming:

Bad Education (4/25)

Autism: The Sequel (4/28)

Series Premieres:

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)

Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Run, Series Premiere (4/12)

Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)

Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)

We’re Here, Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

Series Finales:

High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)

The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)

Estrenos:

Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)

Pepito, 2019 (4/3)

Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)

The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)

Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)

2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:

Starting April 1:

Alpha and Omega, 2010

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

Becoming Jane, 2007

Clockstoppers, 2002

Daylight, 1996

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Drop Dead Fred, 1991

The Family Stone, 2005

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011

The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015

The Judge, 2014

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

The Lovely Bones, 2009

Loving, 2016

Monte Carlo, 2011

The Nice Guys, 2016

The Predator, 2018

Slumdog Millionaire, 2008

Something Wild, 1986

Sophie’s Choice, 1982

Team America: World Police, 2004

Ulee’s Gold, 1997

War Dogs, 2016

Water for Elephants, 2011

Xanadu, 1980

Ending April 26:

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008

Ending April 30:

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010

Cyborg, 1989

The Darkness, 2016

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

George of the Jungle, 1997

Good Boy!, 2003

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1993

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, 1996

The Ladykillers, 2004

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018

Men of Honor, 2000

The Mule, 2018

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

My Soul to Take, 2010

The Object of My Affection, 1998

Out of Sight, 1998

Puss in Boots, 2011

Religulous, 2008

Rush Hour 2, 2001

The Parallax View, 1974

Upgrade, 2018

Welcome to Marwen, 2018

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018