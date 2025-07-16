First Trailer for Pixar’s Hoppers Is Definitely not Avatar with Beavers
For anyone who ever wished they could spend a day living among members of the animal kingdom, the first trailer for Pixar’s upcoming film Hoppers has an exciting proposition: a new technology that can temporarily transfer a human consciousness into a mechanical animal body. Written and directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers follows Mabel (Piper Curda) as she winds up inside one of these robotic animals and navigates the exciting but unfamiliar tensions of the animal world. The cast also includes Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.