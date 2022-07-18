Netflix Is Reportedly Developing More Fear Street Movies

In terms of horror films released in recent years, Netflix deserves at least some degree of credit for the sheer ambition of the swing they took on 2021’s Fear Street trilogy. The trio of well-reviewed films functioned both as throwback slashers and the kind of circuitous, multiverse-style storytelling that has becoming ubiquitous in modern pop culture, effectively aping the conventions of horror films set in three distinct (and nostalgic) time periods: 1994, 1978 and 1666.

True horror geeks had at least some hopes for the project thanks to its guiding light in the form of writer-director Leigh Janiak, whose 2014 debut horror feature Honeymoon was one of the most underrated, squirmy and disturbing films of the last decade. But following Honeymoon, Janiak seemed to disappear from the film scene … only to reemerge shepherding not one film but an entire Netflix trilogy. One has to assume that her marriage to Ross Duffer, one half of the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame, likely opened some doors there—and likely introduced her to Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who went on to star in Fear Street: 1978. But regardless of a little nepotism, it all turned out well in the end, as Janiak was ideally suited to deliver a surprisingly gory trilogy of fun Netflix horror films.

Now, though, it seems as if the Fear Street stories might not be done after all. Author R.L. Stine, whose work provides the inspiration for the films, recently said to Yahoo that he had been hearing “rumors” of more Fear Street adaptations, presumably drawing from other stories in his classic Y.A. horror books. Throwing more fuel on the fire, Bloody Disgusting reported that they “can confirm these rumors are in fact true, and that Netflix is very deep into development on more Fear Street.”

It begs the question: Would these follow-up films revolve around the same curse and subsequent slasher killers that formed the basis of the trilogy’s plot? Or will these be different stories set in Shadyside—where all the Fear Street books occur—liberally sprinkled with more references to the series’ mythology? Moreover, will Janiak return for another go-round even after pulling off the entire trilogy? We’ll bring you all the answers when Netflix confirms more details on the project.