If You Guessed This Trailer for The Killing Tree Was about an Evil Christmas Tree, You’d Be Right

We haven’t even quite reached the peak season for bad Halloween horror movies yet, but why should that stop us from jumping straight into bad Christmas horror movies, right? That’s no doubt what the folks behind The Killing Tree were asking themselves when they dropped the below trailer online today—it may be only late September, but when you’ve got a movie about a killer Christmas tree, you can’t sit on it for too long. The world needs to know about that shit.

Yes, it’s a film about a killer Christmas tree, soon to be joining my list, perhaps, of horror films about killer inanimate objects, which already features everything from killer blue jeans to killer lamps. This one will be dropping on digital platforms (shocker) on Nov. 1, 2022, via Uncork’d Entertainment. You want an official synopsis? Here you go:

On Christmas Eve, a scorn widow casts an ancient spell to resurrect her executed husband. However, when the spell goes wrong, the husband is brought back as an Evil Christmas Tree. Hell-bent on getting revenge on the one who caused his execution, the body count keeps rising as the Tree hunts her down. Can anyone stop this killer Christmas tree before he gets to his target?

Don’t you hate when you catch the attention of a “scorn widow”? Especially around the holidays and all, when we’re all so busy? The trailer below illustrates the consequences in rather hilarious fashion, featuring people being strangled by strings of lights and torn completely in half by the tree’s strange, prehensile branches, which look more like wooden tentacles. The highlight, though, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of what appears to be the evil Christmas tree clutching a butcher knife, an extra touch that I particularly appreciate in selling the absurdity of the premise. After all, an evil Christmas tree is an obstacle that can be overcome without too much difficulty. An evil Christmas tree with a knife, on the other hand? Well, now you’ve got some problems. Check out the trailer for The Killing Tree below.

Edit: I should not be at all surprised to find that this is not the first take on “killer Christmas trees,” as the idea was previously capitalized upon by director Jason Eisener in 2008 horror short film Treevenge.