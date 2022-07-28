Shudder's V/H/S Horror Anthology Series Returns Again with V/H/S/99 in October

Last October’s release of Shudder original horror anthology V/H/S/94 was a blast from the past in more ways than one. Not only was it dedicated to the nostalgia-rich mid-1990s, but it was the revival of the pioneering V/H/S series of horror anthologies, which initially led to a resurgence in both found-footage horror and the anthology format in the early 2010s. V/H/S/94 debuted to strong reviews, albeit influenced primarily by the strength of central segment “The Subject” from director Timo Tjahjanto, which dominated the film in a way that single segments rarely do in a proper anthology. Regardless, the movie was a big success for niche horror streamer Shudder, being the AMC Networks subsidiary’s biggest and most premiered original film debut to date. It was only natural that another sequel be greenlit, and it turns out we’ll be seeing that sequel this Oct. 20, 2022 in the form of V/H/S/99.

As the name would imply, we’re staying in the 1990s, albeit at the very end of the VHS video era. Perhaps this is meant to be a way to wave goodbye to the series as well? In its original incarnation, the films burned out badly after the release of 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, so perhaps they’re trying to avoid that this time around.

Notably, this sequel doesn’t seem to feature segments by any of the last film’s directors, nor do the names look familiar to the V/H/S series in general. V/H/S/99 will feature segments from Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). The lengthy list of producers does include some familiar names, such as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Ready or Not and Scream.

“The last year of the 90’s was a perfect playground for us,” said producer Josh Goldbloom in a statement from Shudder. “DVD’s surpassed VHS, Blair Witch took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread. Add to that 6 of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we’re confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!”